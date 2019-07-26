Kendrick Lamar has become a father for the first time.

The 32-year-old rapper and his fiancée Whitney Alford welcomed their little girl - whose name is not yet known - into the world on July 26, according to Us Magazine.

The 'Money Trees' hitmaker likes to keep his private life close to his chest but admitted in 2015 that him and the brunette beauty were engaged.

Asked if there is any truth to rumours he is planning to tie the knot, he said: ''Yeah, yeah, definitely... I'm loyal to the soil.''

The star also admitted he always knew he was going to pop the question to Whitney after 10 years of dating.

He explained: ''At the end of the day, you want to always, always have real people around you, period. Whether it's male or female, and everybody that's been around me, they've been around since day one...

''I always show respect when respect has been given, and people that have been by your side, you're supposed to honour that.''

The 'King Kunta' hitmaker previously insisted Whitney was much more than just his girlfriend.

He said ''I wouldn't even call her my girl. That's my best friend. I don't even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion -- she's somebody I can tell my fears to.''

Although they like to keep their relationship to themselves, the couple have appeared at events together in the past and walked the red carpet arm-in-arm.