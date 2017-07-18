Kendrick Lamar has changed a disabled fan's life by buying her a van with wheelchair access to get around.

The 30-year-old hip-hop star felt ''inspired'' after meeting Jennifer Phillips backstage at his Dallas show on Friday (14.07.17) where he was performing for his 'DAMN Tour'.

After learning Jennifer is quadriplegic who injured her spinal cord in a car accident and that she had setup a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the adapted vehicle, the 'Loyalty' hitmaker helped the page reach $4,000, enough to get Jennifer her new set of wheels and give her a new lease of life.

In a note next to his donation, Kendrick wrote: ''Thank you for always supporting me. Your a inspiration for me. You are strong and positive. Your kind and beautiful. For all the years of inspiring me, the least I can do is make sure your comfortable driving the city. A gift from me to you. Your always appreciated! - K. Lamar. (sic)''

Sharing her signed Kendrick T-shirt, Jennifer, who has been to see the rapper eight times and a massive supporter of the artists on his label Top Dawg Entertainment, wrote on Instagram: So about last night ... lol. If you know me or even just look in my Instagram profile for two minutes then you know I am a huge Kendrick Lamar and TDE fan/supporter for YEARS. I've been to every show Kendrick has had in Dallas including the first one that even he forgot about lol and one in Austin. That's 8 shows and not including the other TDE artists shows. I was a big fan of music and concerts before my injury but I never supported and loved a label like theirs before. Of course they have great music but they are also great people. None of them have ever treated me like a stranger or a charity case lol. I didn't meet them because I'm in a wheelchair. I just know great people (shout out to @bluethegreat for the initial in person introduction to Dot & Q). I never supported them for any benefits like this lol. Their music and shows were enough for me. But this is amazing and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you all and always will. Thank God for you Kendrick and I will continue to pray for you. And like I said, next time I'm driving myself to your show lol. Thanks to the whole team! #tde (sic)''