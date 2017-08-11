Kendrick Lamar has been confirmed for this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

The 'Humble' rapper has been revealed on Twitter as the latest performer set to take to the stage on August 27, as part of a star-studded line up for the annual ceremony.

A message on the official MTV Twitter account read: ''@KendrickLamar will be performing at the 2017 @VMAs on 8/27 (sic)''

It's looking like it could be a very busy night for the man of the moment, who is leading the way for the nominees with nods in eight categories, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year.

Also performing on the night are the likes of Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Lorde, 30 Seconds To Mars and Fifth Harmony, while 'Roar' singer Katy Perry will host the glitzy bash.

It will be the first time Kendrick has performed at the ceremony since 2013, when he opened the show alongside Miley, 2 Chainz and Robin Thicke.

The star recently opened up about his passion and dedication to success, and how his drive can lead to him closing himself off from his loved ones in order to put all his energy into his music and career.

He said: ''My biggest vice is being addicted to the chase of what I'm doing. It turns into a vice when I shut off people that actually care for me, because I'm so indulged spreading this word. Being on that stage, knowing that you're changing people's lives, that's a high.''