Kendrick Lamar regrets missing out on the opportunity to collaborate with Prince.

The 30-year-old rap star spent some time in the studio with the legendary musician before his death in April last year, and Kendrick has admitted to allowing a once-in-a-lifetime chance pass him by.

He recalled: ''I played him a record ... called 'Complexion' - this just one of my favourite moments - and he liked the record.

''It was at his estate. ... It's one of those things where it was so much going on in the moment, man. I did a show that day with him on stage. I didn't even know I was coming out on stage. Studio was next door where I just played him a song. We runnin' back and forth. It was just one of them things where it was a lot.''

However, one artist Kendrick has successfully collaborated with is Taylor Swift, featuring on her single 'Bad Blood'.

And he has now revealed the circumstances surrounding their unlikely partnership.

The rapper told radio host Howard Stern: ''We both was in LA, so I came to her studio session. She had the music up and I started writing and jumped in the booth and we laid it down.

''With this particular record, it was me just vibing and catching her lyrics.

''I didn't want to get into her head too crazy. I just wanted to have my own inspiration and see where it took it ... Fortunately, the vibe was right and it didn't take too many takes and we was really locked in on the chemistry and we really felt what was going on when I was in the booth.''