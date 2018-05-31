Kendrick Lamar has received the Pulitzer Prize for music.

The 30-year-old rapper's album 'DAMN' earned him recognition at the ceremony as he was given the prestigious honour - awarded for achievements in literature, journalism and music - at Columbia University in New York City on Wednesday (30.05.18).

Although he didn't make a speech, the star accepted the prize on a Facebook Live stream of the event, and briefly said: ''It's an honour.

''I've been writing my whole life, so to get this type of recognition... it's beautiful.''

Previous musicians to win the prize include Bob Dylan, Hank Williams and Duke Ellington, but never a hip-hop artist.

The 'HUMBLE' rapper's win makes him the first non-classical or jazz artist to scoop the prize.

Lamar - who combines rap with spoken word, poetry, jazz and funk - confronts a range of issues in his lyrics, including police brutality and racial stereotyping.

The rapper told Interview magazine last year: ''I don't want anybody to classify my music.

''I want them to say, 'This is somebody who's recognising his true feelings, his true emotions, ideas, thoughts, opinions, and views on the world, all on one record.' I want people to recognise that and to take it and apply it to their own lives.

''The more and more I get out and talk to different people, I realise they appreciate that - me being unapologetic in whatever views and approach I have.''

Reese Witherspoon was among the stars who tweeted their congratulations on the win.

She wrote: ''Congrats to @kendricklamar for winning a #pulitzerprize for your provocative , groundbreaking work. Keep speaking truth. [sic]''

Whilst Ellen Degeneres tweeted: ''@kendricklamar is the first person to win a #Pulitzer for rap. Yep. That feels about right. Incredible. [sic]''