Kendra Wilkinson has admitted she will ''always love'' her husband Hank Baskett after revealing they are having marital problems.

The 'Kendra On Top' star and the 35-year-old American football star have been open about their struggling romance recently, and Kendra has now revealed that despite their difficulties, she is still in love with the sportsman.

As part of a Twitter Q&A earlier this week, Kendra answered some pressing questions about her marriage from her fans.

She wrote: ''I can't stand marital advice. Lol. The @DalaiLama is the only one who can give me any type [of] real s**t advice. Lmaoooooo martial advice makes me [vomit]. (sic)''

And when one fan asked her if she was planning on divorcing Hank, the 32-year-old simply replied: ''I will always love Hank. Always.''

The star then shared her idea of happiness, as she responded to a fan by saying no-one is ''happy every second'', and that ''whatever is supposed to happen will happen''.

She wrote: ''If you're choosing to be happy every second then you're masking some pretty heavy s**t. Happiness does live in pain and tears but u can't live there. Gotta be patient n giving n loving through ups n downs.

''The universe doesn't stop for you. Whatever is supposed to happen will happen. At the end if all u have is faith, love and positive outlook then it's a good day. (sic)''

It comes after it was claimed the pair hadn't been wearing their wedding rings ''for a while now''.

A source said: ''[They've not] worn their rings for a while now. I would think so. I wouldn't say it's happening yet, but it's not good.''

Kendra had previously taken to social media to slam reports her marriage problems were faked for the purposes of her reality show.

Alongside a screenshot of an article titled 'Made-Up Marriage Problems?! Kendra's Faking It for TV', she wrote on Instagram: ''1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense. 2. Yes we are having issues. 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama.

''Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story. 5. These issues Hank n I are having in our home which we are tryin to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family. (sic)''