Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett have ''threatened divorce'' multiple times.

The 'Kendra On Top' star has revealed her and her husband have had their differences but she hopes they can make a good go of their romance and build on the new ''foundation'' they have set.

She told Life & Style magazine: ''We have already threatened divorce, probably about five times ... People have this fantasy-like idea of what marriage is, like we're all Disney princesses and kings. That's not really the way it goes. We are working on the basics right now. My goal when leaving him for this journey was to have that feeling of missing him, and I wanted him to have that feeling of missing me but I'm not picking up on that.

''I want to learn how to get back to the foundation of our relationship. I know what I want but I don't know what he wants. I really need a clear picture of what he wants now ... At the end of the day, Hank is my best friend. I have a partner through my life. We're going to grow old and die together.''

It comes after Kendra paid tribute to the ''love of her life'' Hank Baskett as the couple marked their anniversary.

She shared on Twitter: ''Happy anniversary to the love of my life n best friend. @TheHankBaskett (sic)''

And Kendra also took to Instagram to post a photo of the happy couple, captioning it: ''I'm so proud of us choosing to stay on the same path. No other place I'd rather be. Happy anniversary @hank_baskett My heart is only yours forever! (sic)''