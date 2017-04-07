Kendra Wilkinson found working with her estranged mother on a new TV show the ''toughest decision'' of her entire life.

The 31-year-old television personality has had a turbulent relationship with her parent, Patti, which made appearing in the programme 'Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition' alongside her relative ''really truly'' the most difficult moment the blonde beauty has had to endure.

Speaking to E! News about filming scenes with her mother, the former 'Kendra On Top' star said: ''The decision to do family boot camp with my mom was the toughest decision of my life. It really truly was.''

However, featuring in the series alongside her husband Hank Baskett - who have two-year-old daughter Elijah and seven-year-old son Hank IV together - was ''easy'' for the American star.

She explained: ''Doing 'Marriage Boot Camp' with [my husband] Hank Baskett was easy.

''It was challenging while being there but it was an easy decision to make. Yes, of course, let's do it, whatever.''

Although Kendra had vowed ''never'' to see her mother again, after she reportedly sold stories about her daughter, the pair were forced to come face to face with one another on the series in an attempt for therapists Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Venus Nicolino to mend their feud.

Kendra explained: ''I closed the door and I said I will never open it up again and I was healed and what's crazy is that I learned how to move on in my life and form my own definition of what family is around me and I started believing it and I started creating my own family. Next thing you know, here we are facing each other at family boot camp, something I said I would never do again. She said the same thing and here we are.''

While Kendra has claimed she had ''closed the door'' on her mother and had moved on from their row, she believes her parent is always around to ''kill'' her happiness.

Speaking in a clip of the show, Kendra said: ''Every time I have happiness, she's there to kill me.''

'Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition' is set to air on April 28 at 9 pm on WE tv.