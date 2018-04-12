Kendra Wilkinson has hit out at critics who shame her for her lifestyle choices without knowing the real her.

The 32-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Thursday (12.04.18) to share a snap of herself with her two children, eight-year-old son Hank IV and three-year-old daughter Alijah - whom she has with her estranged husband Hank Baskett - and to slam her haters, who judge her based on the clips they see of her reality show, 'Kendra On Top'.

In a lengthy caption, she wrote: ''Let me just vent for a second. I bust my a** off as a human being. I work, pay bills, take care of 2 kids and love them to the fullest plus trying to take care of myself through it all is a 24/7 job. I don't know what the f**k some of u haters think u know but you better get your heads checked because your assumptions based on pictures and clips of shows make u straight up delusional.

''I appreciate the true people that follow me and know who i truly am vs idiots comin in n out making s**t up. I'm also talking about people around me too. I'm a lover and a free spirit by nature, not a fighter but lately I've been feeling pushed into a corner by judgement and opinions that are 100 false n not me. (sic)''

Kendra - who announced her split from 35-year-old Hank earlier this month - then went on to state that she makes ''sacrifices'' in her life for the sake of her children, and hit out again at those who don't give her the ''credit'' she ''deserves''.

She added: ''While people on the internet AND in real life are feeling bad for my kids cuz mama has to work, my kids at the same time are thanking me. I make my sacrifices so my kids can have a life they deserve. I drink to celebrate only and i enjoy my friends. One day I'll get the credit i deserve for all the hard work i do but til then I'm going to keep doing me. I get it, i shouldn't care what people think but sometimes I'm human and s**t gets to me.... (sic)''