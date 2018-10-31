Kendra Wilkinson has settled her divorce.

The 33-year-old reality star filed for divorce from estranged husband Hank Baskett - with whom she has son Hank IV, eight, and daughter Alijah, four - six months ago, and according to The Blast, the terms of their split have now been settled.

The publication reports custody, spousal support, and property division have all been agreed and submitted for approval by their judge, and if granted, the pair will officially be divorced.

Earlier this month, Kendra signed her final divorce paper and took to social media to share the ''brutal'' news with her followers.

She wrote: ''Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal. . I gave it all i got. Truly did. Im beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol (sic)''

The 'Kendra on Top' star had previously revealed she was finding it tough to ''heal'' following her split from the former American footballer, whom she married in 2009.

She said: ''Just when I think I'm healed, I start to cry. Sorry I'm not a perfect person. I'm really sorry.''

She later posted a separate photo on her story which claimed that ''#DivorceSucks (sic)'' after finding herself doing some summer cleaning in her home.

She added: ''Maybe now is the time for a dating app just to help me with my garage. Left in the dust like ... I need a man please. Wait no I don't.''

Kendra filed papers to divorce Hank in April, and it was previously claimed she is keen to get the process finished with as she's eager to move on with her life.

An insider said: ''Kendra and Hank's divorce is not final yet. It has been a back and forth process and they have been sorting out the custody limitations and agreements, which is prolonging the situation.

''She understands that a divorce in general takes a great amount of time to process, but is completely over it, [and wants it] to be done and over with.''