Kendra Wilkinson has paid tribute to the ''love of her life'' Hank Baskett on the couple's anniversary.

The 'Kendra On Top' star took to social media to leave a sweet message for her husband of eight years as they marked the milestone together.

She shared on Twitter: ''Happy anniversary to the love of my life n best friend. @TheHankBaskett (sic)''

Kendra also took to Instagram to post a photo of the happy couple, captioning it: ''I'm so proud of us choosing to stay on the same path. No other place I'd rather be. Happy anniversary @hank_baskett My heart is only yours forever! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kendra previously admitted her husband Hank makes her feel ''more successful''.

She shared: ''9 years ago I met the person who would take me all the way to the top and hold me there even during the weakest times. We met that day out on the golf course and knew he was mine.

''Even with little bump in the road, nothing or nobody can be greater or make me feel more successful than @hank_baskett Imperfection is where great change and growth happens with us. We are true best friends who f**k good, fight good, golf good, BBQ and drink beer good... Thank you Hank for being there on the golf course that day and being that shy guy. Thank u for my happiness and our children... here's to eternity (sic)''

And the 32-year-old television personality - who shares Alijah, three, and Hank IV, seven, with her spouse - also admitted she is ''proud'' of their marriage.

She wrote: ''We've been through ups n downs but getting through those down and surviving them the way we did is rare these days. Our ups I can say is our strength. We are always up. LOL. I'm so proud of us and what we stand for. Our kids will believe in love and forgiveness because of us showing them it's possible. I love you @hank_baskett forever n ever...amen!! (sic)''