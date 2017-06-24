Kendra Wilkinson's estranged mother Patti is desperate to divulge everything about her daughter's antics in the Playboy Mansion in her tell-all book.

The 32-year-old glamour model and television personality has a fraught relationship with her 58-year-old parent, who could ruffle her child's feathers even more by revealing explicit details of what happened at the Mansion parties the blonde-haired beauty attended with her mother, which she has failed to open up about.

Speaking in an upcoming episode of 'Kendra on Top', which has been obtained by PEOPLE, Patti said: ''My purpose for writing the book is that people have been asking me both on the streets and on social media: How did you deal with this? How did you deal when Kendra did this or when Kendra was at the [Playboy] Mansion. She said this, but what were you feeling?

''So I thought 'People are interested, maybe writing a book is the way to go. I have stories to tell'.

''You know I went to a lot of Mansion parties, and I have a lot of things that I know about Kendra she hasn't said in any of her books, anywhere. So I don't see anything wrong with me writing a book.''

However, Kendra's younger brother Colin, 26, thinks his sibling - who has Alijah, three, and seven-year-old son Hank with her husband Hank Baskett - will be ''scared'' and ''pissed'' with the tell-all book.

Speaking about Kendra's reaction, he said: ''I think Kendra is going to be scared, but I also think she's going to be pissed. I know for a fact she doesn't want a book to come out.''

Kendra lived with her former flame Hugh Hefner for five years from 2004, before she left the Holmby Hills estate in 2009.

And the former 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant has warned her mother not to release the book.

Speaking previously, she said: ''You can have your family back or you can write this book.''