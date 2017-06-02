Kendra Wilkinson's mother Patti Wilkinson feared her daughter's husband was going to ''control her'' child.

The 31-year-old television personality has had a turbulent relationship with her estranged parent, and the 58-year-old has hinted their feud was triggered by her disapproval of the men the blonde-haired beauty dated, including her current spouse Hank Baskett because she has claimed he wanted Kendra to stop doing public appearances.

In a heartfelt conversation between the mother and daughter on the WeTV programme 'Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Family Edition', Patti said: ''When you came to me and said, oh I met this guy, he's an NFL player, he said to me, I want Kendra at all my home games. Kendra's going to stop the show, and she's not going to do anymore appearances. My radar from that point on was up about him. I thought, 'Oh he's going to control her'.''

And Patti has admitted her negative reaction to Kendra's relationship with the 34-year-old former American football player - who have three-year-old daughter Alijah and seven-year-old son Hank IV together - was because she has ''feelings of protection'' towards the reality star.

She added: ''I'm your mother. I have a right to have these feelings of protection.''

And the former 'Kendra On Top' star has revealed working with her relative on the show in a bid to rekindle their bond was ''really truly'' the most difficult moment the blonde beauty has had to endure.

Speaking previously about filming scenes for the production, Kendra said: ''The decision to do family boot camp with my mom was the toughest decision of my life. It really truly was.

''Doing 'Marriage Boot Camp' with [my husband] Hank Baskett was easy.

''It was challenging while being there but it was an easy decision to make. Yes, of course, let's do it, whatever.''