Kendra Wilkinson doesn't want anymore children.

The 'Kendra On Top' star already has son Hank Jr, seven, and daughter Alijah, three, with her husband Hank Baskett, whom she married in 2009, and is adamant the pair won't be intentionally adding to their brood any time soon.

Asked if she'll have more kids, the blonde beauty said: ''Absolutely not.

''The next baby I will be having is a shot of patron and that will be tonight celebrating opening night of [her new show] 'Sex Tips'.''

The 31-year-old babe is currently playing the lead in the production 'Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man', which is based on the novel of the same name, in Las Vegas and has admitted she's missing her children so much.

Speaking to E! News, she explained: ''Being away from the kids is so hard. It's so hard. The longest I've been away was three weeks. It's already been a month.

''It's been really, really hard but the kids know that I'm here for them. I'm doing this for the family and I'm having a good time. Summer break is happening now so they're going to come out and stay with me for a while.''

Meanwhile, Kendra recently admitted she has ''no shame'' in telling her children that they need to go upstairs to their bedroom so she and Hank can get frisky in private.

She said: ''I have no shame. I even tell little Hank sometimes, 'Go to bed. Mom and pop are going to have sex. 'We got to have some sex Hank, okay? Go to your room. Play your video games.' These kids know earlier and earlier now.''

And she isn't worried if her kids know her history as a Playboy bunny either.

She explained: ''It starts now with teaching them who I am. They've been up to the Playboy Mansion. I have nothing to hide.''