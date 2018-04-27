Kendra Wilkinson is being a ''strong woman'' in the wake of her divorce.

The 'Kendra On Top' star recently announced she was separating from her husband Hank Baskett - with whom she has son Hank IV, eight, and daughter Alijah, three - after nine years of marriage, and now, her close pal Jessica Hall has revealed the reality star is pushing through and handling everything life throws at her ''with grace''.

Jessica told People magazine: ''Kendra is a strong woman and has handled everything with such grace as they both continue to be there for their children.

''I haven't left Kendra's side. She knows she can always count on me to be there for whatever she needs. It's the wonderful part of our friendship.''

Previously, it was claimed that Kendra, 32, was feeling ''free'' after parting ways with Hank, partly thanks to Jessica.

A source said: ''Jessica is helping Kendra move on. Kendra feels free and wants to let loose a little bit and just have a good time!''

Meanwhile, Kendra confirmed her split from the 35-year-old sports star in a lengthy Instagram post, which followed months of speculation about the state of their marriage.

She wrote: ''Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I'm beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that's why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile. Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it's true love well in this case it's me. I want to see happy Hank again... i miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real. U will prob see us together a lot but it's because there's no hate. Love wins in this case it's just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed. (sic)''