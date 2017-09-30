Kendra Wilkinson has praised Hugh Hefner's ''heart of gold''.

The 'Kendra On Top' star has paid tribute to the late Playboy magazine founder - who died earlier this week at the age of 91 - and thanked him for making her feel like ''the most special person on the planet''.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: ''For me it was the little things about Hef. The moments I I got to share w him w no cameras around... he always made me laugh ... When we would stare at each other from across the room. Like no one else was there. We made each other smile. From the heart.

''No matter what mood I was in. He always made me smile. Always!!! ... I appreciate that I got spend those 5 years with him. Got the time to open my heart n understand who he really was ... I always ask myself... how was I so lucky? Out of all the women and people in the world.

''His shuffling feet walking by my door at noon. The time we were both just waking up. The pride in his eyes when I told him I was marrying he man of my dreams ... He made me feel like the most special person on the planet while I made sure his hat was on sideways. His heart was GOLD ... Hef just wanted to see beauty in the world. And his. That's it! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kendra previously hailed Hugh for shaping who she is today.

She said previously: ''Hef changed my life. I couldn't be more thankful for our friendship and our time together.''