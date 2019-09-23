Kendra Wilkinson is looking for the ''ultimate family guy'' to date.

The 34-year-old television personality is single again following her divorce from former NFL star Hank Baskett - with whom she has son Hank IV, nine, and daughter Alijah, five - which was finalised in February 2019 this year after nearly a decade of marriage and almost one year after she first filed for divorce in April 2018.

Now, Kendra's friend Jessica Hall has revealed the former Playboy model is looking for a down-to-earth man who she can set up home with because she a ''simple'' woman to please.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Jessica said: ''I want to see her with a family man because that's all that she wants. She doesn't want the spotlight or the crazy success. She wants a guy that just wants to go camping and wants to take her and barbecue. She's so simple and I think a lot of people don't realise that about her, but she really wants the ultimate family guy and it's what she's always dreamed of and what she's going to continue to want, so I like that it has not changed and she has not changed.''

Jessica, 36, has attempted to play matchmaker for Kendra, 34, but nothing has worked out yet for her pal.

Jessica - who appeared in her friend's E! reality TV series 'Kendra' - spilled: ''I've mentioned a few things here and there. I wish I had a family member single, to be honest, so I could make her my real-life sister, but I don't. I mean, my husband does have an identical twin brother, but no.''

Kendra was a live-in girlfriend of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner which led to her starring in fly-on-the-wall show 'The Girls Next Door' which documented her life at the Playboy Mansion with Hef's other babes Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt.