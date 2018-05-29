Kendra Wilkinson has been having therapy since her split from Hank Baskett.

The 32-year-old reality star was left devastated last month when she split from her estranged husband - with whom she has son Hank IV, eight, and daughter Alijah, three - after eight years of marriage and, although she's still grieving for the relationship she thought she was ''promised,'' she feels stronger every day.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kendra said: ''I'm doing the best i can in my life with the cards I've been dealt and i will continue to do that.

''I'm hurt because the world i thought was promised to me forever is now coming to an end. I'm not perfect with the way I'm reacting to my pain sometimes but i am getting stronger

''My kids, mom, dad,friends n therapy have been helping. I'll be able to breathe again soon. Love will always win in my heart and will never go a day without being there for the people i love n yes him. Even with the pain I'm experiencing. (sic)''

The brunette beauty has also proved she's taking the steps to move on from Hank as she uploaded a photograph on her Instagram Stories of her packing boxes.

She wrote: ''I'm starting to box things up and my heart can't hurt any more. I need prayers and strength today. I worked so hard for my home.''

Kendra announced her split from Hank last month in an emotional Instagram post which followed months of speculation about the state of their marriage.

She wrote: ''Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I'm beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that's why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way.

''We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile. Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it's true love well in this case it's me.

''I want to see happy Hank again... i miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.

''U will prob see us together a lot but it's because there's no hate. Love wins in this case it's just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed. (sic)''