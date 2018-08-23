Kendra Wilkinson says she's ''not a perfect person''.

The 33-year-old reality star is currently undergoing a divorce from her estranged husband Hank Baskett - with whom she has son Hank IV, eight, and daughter Alijah, three - and has said that whilst she is on the path to ''healing'' herself following the split, some days are still worse than others.

On her Instagram story, Kendra wrote: ''Just when I think I'm healed, I start to cry. Sorry I'm not a perfect person. I'm really sorry.''

The 'Kendra On Top' star later posted a separate photo on her story which claimed that ''#DivorceSucks (sic)'' after finding herself doing some summer cleaning in her home.

She added: ''Maybe now is the time for a dating app just to help me with my garage. Left in the dust like ... I need a man please. Wait no I don't.''

Kendra filed papers to divorce Hank four months ago, and it was recently claimed she is keen to get the process finished with as she's eager to move on with her life.

An insider said: ''Kendra and Hank's divorce is not final yet. It has been a back and forth process and they have been sorting out the custody limitations and agreements, which is prolonging the situation.

''She understands that a divorce in general takes a great amount of time to process, but is completely over it, [and wants it] to be done and over with.''

Since their split, Kendra and Hank, 35, have been working hard to continue co-parenting their brood, and insiders claim her two children are the main focus of the star right now.

The source added: ''Kendra is focused on her kids right now and is not publicly dating. She definitely wants to go out, party and date people. She is 100 percent ready to move on from Hank and date around.''