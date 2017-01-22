Kendra Wilkinson says Hugh Hefner was like a ''mentor'' to her.

The 31-year-old television personality - who lived in the Playboy mansion alongside the magazine publisher for three years - feels it was her ''destiny'' to spend some time in the infamous abode.

She said: ''[He was a] mentor. It all came together. It was like my destiny to go to the Playboy Mansion ...

''I saw him a couple of months ago and actually, it impressed me. [He looked] very healthy.''

And Kendra - who has Hank Baskett IV, seven, and Alijah Mary, two, with her husband Hank Baskett - admits she ''freaked out'' after hearing a rumour Hugh had passed away last month.

She added to E! News: ''Of course, I believed the first thing I saw on Twitter, which you shouldn't do, that I did, and I freaked out. It really took a toll on my heart. They didn't even hear the rumour [at the Playboy mansion].''

Meanwhile, Kendra insisted she will always be Hugh's ''soldier''.

She said: ''Hef did nothing wrong but I made the choice to sleep with an 80-year-old man for some money. He did everything right for me. I'm going to be his soldier out here. I ended up loving him at the end of the day. I love him to death and I appreciate everything he's done for me. He's done zero harm in my eyes to anyone I've ever seen.''

And the blonde beauty recently confessed she heavily relies on Hugh's advice.

She admitted: ''If there's going to be a person I listen to in this madness, it's going to be Hef. Hef knows how to live this life honest, pure, truthful, happy, and I was really interested in what Hef had to say about all this.

''When he said, 'Oh, you know, we're humans, we all make mistakes, we all f**k up' - Hef saying that to me? It was like an epiphany just hit me. Hef saying, 'Hank could have been set up', I'm like, 'God,' you know? These words coming from Hef were so much more powerful than anyone else could have ever said.''