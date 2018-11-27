Kendra Wilkinson has been ''dating'' herself following her divorce.

The 33-year-old reality star finalised her split from estranged husband Hank Baskett in October - six months after filing for divorce - and she has revealed she has learned how to focus on herself over the past few weeks.

Taking to social media, she wrote on Instagram: ''Been dating myself lately. Getting to know myself and even falling in love. Love and happiness is real without waiting on someone or something to do it for you.''

Kendra admitted it's not been easy to adjust to being alone after the end of her marriage, but she has been working on it.

She added: ''Been taking a lot of patience, empathy and discipline.... well, except with the d**k head I flipped off on the road the other day...''

The 'Kendra On Top' star - who has son Hank IV, eight, and daughter Alijah, four, with her former partner - told her fans last month that she had ''fought'' for the relationship.

She explained: ''Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal. . I gave it all i got. Truly did. Im beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol (sic)''

Kendra had previously revealed she was finding it tough to ''heal'' following her split from the former American footballer, whom she married in 2009.

She said: ''Just when I think I'm healed, I start to cry. Sorry I'm not a perfect person. I'm really sorry.''

She later posted a separate photo on her story which claimed that ''#DivorceSucks (sic)'' after finding herself doing some summer cleaning in her home.

She added: ''Maybe now is the time for a dating app just to help me with my garage. Left in the dust like ... I need a man please. Wait no I don't.''