Kendra Wilkinson says her ''days of trying'' in the dating game are over as she looks beyond her divorce from Hank Baskett.

The 33-year-old star recently refiled for divorce from Hank, and she has now given fans an update on her ''dating life'' by sharing an amusing exchange with a friend.

In a screenshot posted to Twitter, Kendra tells her pal: ''Those days of trying r over. I'm too special to put myself out there like that. I see myself that high up (sic)''

While her friend suggested she could wear leggings and a pair of sneakers and doesn't necessarily need to ''dress up'', the star was having none of it.

She replied: ''I ain't gonna do s**t. (sic)''

And when her friend told her to ''be sexy but comfortable'', Kendra simply said: ''Nope.''

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Kendra and Hank were reported to have refiled for divorce.

The former couple apparently resubmitted documents to the court, after their previous divorce judgement, which was filed with the court on October 29, was rejected on a technicality.

Prior to that, Kendra admitted it's not been easy to adjust to being alone after the end of her marriage - but she's been trying her best to cope.

She confessed: ''Been taking a lot of patience, empathy and discipline.... well, except with the d*** head I flipped off on the road the other day. (sic)''

Kendra also revealed she was focusing on herself for the time being.

She shared: ''Been dating myself lately. Getting to know myself and even falling in love. Love and happiness is real without waiting on someone or something to do it for you.''