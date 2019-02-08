Kendra Wilkinson is ''enjoying life again'' after beating depression following her split from her husband of nine years Hank Baskett.
Kendra Wilkinson is feeling ''good'' after beating depression.
The 33-year-old reality star had suffered with her mental health following her split from husband Hank Baskett 10 months ago, but she recently took to Instagram to reveal she is ''enjoying life again'' and has been ''bonding more than ever'' with the couple's two children, nine-year-old Hank Jr. and four-year-old daughter Alijah.
Alongside a selfie of herself enjoying the sunshine, she wrote: ''The depression is gone finally. Back in the light and feels good. I'm living a whole new life, very different but the kids and I are bonding more than ever. Have had to work extra hard to find stable grounds but we did it and back enjoying life again. Sometimes things happen for a reason. Ya know... (sic)''
Kendra had confirmed their break-up in April last year, with a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, where she confirmed the pair had called time on their nine-year marriage.
In the videos, Kendra could be seen crying as she said: ''Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn't good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever. I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be. I'm so scared. I have to get strong for my kids.''
And the 'Kendra On Top' star also took to Twitter to describe the day as the ''saddest'' day of her life.
She wrote: ''Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today i will have to be the strongest I've ever been. Today, my rebirth begins.''
The former couple refiled for divorce in December, but it's yet to be finalised.
Apparently the pair resubmitted documents to the court, after their previous divorce judgement, which was filed with the court on October 29, was rejected on a technicality.
Prior to that, Kendra admitted it's not been easy to adjust to being alone after the end of her marriage - but that she was trying her best to cope.
She confessed: ''Been taking a lot of patience, empathy and discipline.... well, except with the d*** head I flipped off on the road the other day. (sic)''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.