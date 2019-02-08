Kendra Wilkinson is feeling ''good'' after beating depression.

The 33-year-old reality star had suffered with her mental health following her split from husband Hank Baskett 10 months ago, but she recently took to Instagram to reveal she is ''enjoying life again'' and has been ''bonding more than ever'' with the couple's two children, nine-year-old Hank Jr. and four-year-old daughter Alijah.

Alongside a selfie of herself enjoying the sunshine, she wrote: ''The depression is gone finally. Back in the light and feels good. I'm living a whole new life, very different but the kids and I are bonding more than ever. Have had to work extra hard to find stable grounds but we did it and back enjoying life again. Sometimes things happen for a reason. Ya know... (sic)''

Kendra had confirmed their break-up in April last year, with a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, where she confirmed the pair had called time on their nine-year marriage.

In the videos, Kendra could be seen crying as she said: ''Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn't good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever. I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be. I'm so scared. I have to get strong for my kids.''

And the 'Kendra On Top' star also took to Twitter to describe the day as the ''saddest'' day of her life.

She wrote: ''Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today i will have to be the strongest I've ever been. Today, my rebirth begins.''

The former couple refiled for divorce in December, but it's yet to be finalised.

Apparently the pair resubmitted documents to the court, after their previous divorce judgement, which was filed with the court on October 29, was rejected on a technicality.

Prior to that, Kendra admitted it's not been easy to adjust to being alone after the end of her marriage - but that she was trying her best to cope.

She confessed: ''Been taking a lot of patience, empathy and discipline.... well, except with the d*** head I flipped off on the road the other day. (sic)''