Kendra Wilkinson is ''excited'' to start dating again following her split from Hank Baskett.

The 32-year-old reality star split from her estranged husband - with whom she has son Hank IV, eight, and daughter Alijah, three - last month after nine years of marriage, and it has now been claimed she is ''looking forward'' to moving on and starting the next stage in her life with somebody new.

A source said: ''[Kendra is] ready to really put herself out there in the dating world. [She is] looking forward to this new chapter of her life. She feels like she is going to make a comeback and have a full revival.''

Following her split from Hank, Kendra dyed her blonde locks to a stunning brunette colour, and insiders claim her new look has given her heaps more confidence.

The source added to E! News: ''Kendra loves that she has a new look. It's no secret that Kendra is excited to explore her options for men.''

Earlier this week, the 'Kendra On Top' star took to Twitter to ask for dating advice in the wake of her break-up.

She tweeted: ''What's your opinion... do i start dating/sex now or give myself more time? My heart is broken but i have needs. Lmaoooo #gimmelovin #notgettingyounger #33hereicome. (sic)''

After one fan told her she should wait longer in order to ''get [her] head straight'' and suggested she use sex toys for the time being, Kendra joked that she had already exhausted that option.

She replied: ''All out of batteries. It's time my friend (sic)''

Kendra announced her split from Hank last month in an emotional Instagram post which followed months of speculation about the state of their marriage.

She wrote: ''Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I'm beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that's why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile. Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it's true love well in this case it's me. I want to see happy Hank again... i miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real. U will prob see us together a lot but it's because there's no hate. Love wins in this case it's just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed. (sic)''