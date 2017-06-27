Kendra Wilkinson doesn't want her daughter on the front of Playboy magazine when she's older.

The 'Kendra On Top' - who found fame as one of the Playmates in the Playboy House - wouldn't like to see her three-year-old daughter Alijah posing on the magazine cover in the future but would support her daughter if that was the decision she made.

She said: ''I won't sit here and say that I would like that, but if she made a healthy decision and a healthy choice with a healthy mind to want to pose for Playboy ... We are a free home, we are a free spirit. If that's your way of wanting to express yourself and who you are, then go ahead and be exactly who you want to be.''

And the 32-year-old television personality - who also has seven-year-old son Hank Baskett IV with her husband Hank Baskett - doesn't want to ''hold her kids back'' whatever they want to do.

She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''I'm not a person to hold my kids back. If they need to get whatever they need out of it, then go. I'm here to love them and support them and guide them as best as I can, but I'm not going to put any limits to their lives. And if that's the way they're going to be happy and express who they are, then they can do whatever they want.

''I'm not here to stop their lives or interfere. Why are we putting rules on everyone? It doesn't even make sense. For who? What are the rules for? For society? What the hell? To impress other people? Where do we live? ...

''I'm telling you right now, he [Hank Jr.] has already been scouted and spotted and seen. The reason why I'm working here in Vegas right now is to take him on a trip to Europe to introduce him to real soccer. He will be an athlete, there's no question about it.''