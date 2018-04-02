Kendra Wilkinson is reportedly ''devastated'' by the end of her marriage to Hank Baskett.

The 'Kendra On Top' star revealed on Monday (02.04.18) that she had called time on her nine-year marriage to the 35-year-old American football player - with whom she has eight-year-old son Hank IV and three-year-old daughter Alijah - and sources now say the star is heartbroken by their decision to separate.

An insider said: ''Both Kendra and Hank fought really hard for their marriage and never thought it would come down to this. They really worked through a lot, but just couldn't get on the same page. They're both just devastated.''

In the wake of their split, both 32-year-old Kendra and her spouse are said to be doing what's ''best'' for their brood.

The source added to People magazine: ''[Hank] is the ultimate family man and is not the type to get married just to get divorced. They want to do what's best for their kids.''

Kendra revealed the news in an upsetting series of videos on her Instagram Story, where she could be seen in tears as she described how ''scared'' she was feeling.

She said: ''Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn't good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever. I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be. I'm so scared. I have to get strong for my kids.''

The star also took to Twitter to describe the day as the ''saddest'' day of her life.

She wrote: ''Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today i will have to be the strongest I've ever been. Today, my rebirth begins.''

Kendra and Hank have been vocal about their marital problems for some time, with Kendra previously taking to social media to slam claims that their struggles were being faked for the purposes of her reality show.

Alongside a screenshot of an article titled 'Made-Up Marriage Problems?! Kendra's Faking It for TV', she wrote on Instagram: ''1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense. 2. Yes we are having issues. 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama.

''Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story. 5. These issues Hank n I are having in our home which we are tryin to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family. (sic)''