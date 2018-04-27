Kendra Wilkinson fancied ''experimenting'' with her hair colour.

The 'Kendra On Top' star has swapped her blonde locks for chocolate brown ones following her split from Hank Baskett.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Been wanting to experiment like this for a long time n here it is. So excited for this change but I'll always stay true to my roots. @salonbenjamin @_jafra_ @peloangelo (sic)''

Only a few days previously, the 32-year-old television personality said it was ''time for a change''.

She shared on Twitter: ''Refresh button being pushed at the moment. Time for a change. Time to have a different outlook. Time to let go of the past and embrace new.''

Kendra recently confirmed her split from Hank after opening up about her marital problems with the sportsman in the past.

Kendra - who has eight-year-old son Hank IV and three-year-old daughter Alijah - said: ''Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn't good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever. I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be. I'm so scared. I have to get strong for my kids.''

A few days later, Kendra marked her ''last day of marriage'' in an emotional Instagram post.

She wrote: ''Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I'm beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that's why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile (sic)''