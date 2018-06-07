Kendra Wilkinson thinks she lashed out at her estranged husband because she's ''d**k'' deprived.

The 'Kendra On Top' star hit the headlines earlier this week when she live tweeted an argument she had with her former beau Hank Baskett - whom she split from earlier this year - but she has since apologise for her outburst and blamed it on the fact she hasn't had sex for a while.

She tweeted: ''I am done tweeting about hank out of respect for my kids. Love will always win and he's a great guy... we will all be fine after this hurdle is over. I think i just need some dick. (sic).''

The 32-year-old reality star filed for divorce from the former NFL player - with whom she has son Hank IV, eight, and daughter Alijah, three - in April after almost nine years of marriage and, although there's been tension between them since, she has blamed herself for their break up.

In tweets which have since been deleted, Kendra wrote recently: ''I want to apologize publicly to Hank. I was the reason your football career ended. I regret doing that to u and I hope u learn to forgive me one day. I loved u and was always your number one fan.

''I was 24 when I got married. Now I'm 33. I made a lot of mistakes through those young years and I'm sorry for making u feel the way I did.

''All I ever wanted was family because I never had a solid one but me being immature was the reason I couldn't give u more. (sic).''

Kendra has taken to social media several times since her split from Hank, and recently revealed she was attending therapy in order to process her emotions.

She said: ''I'm doing the best i can in my life with the cards I've been dealt and i will continue to do that. I'm hurt because the world i thought was promised to me forever is now coming to an end. I'm not perfect with the way I'm reacting to my pain sometimes but i am getting stronger

''My kids, mom, dad,friends n therapy have been helping. I'll be able to breathe again soon. Love will always win in my heart and will never go a day without being there for the people i love n yes him. Even with the pain I'm experiencing. (sic)''