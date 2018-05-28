Kendra Wilkinson reunited with her estranged husband Hank Baskett over the weekend for their son's hockey game.

The 'Kendra on Top' star split from Hank almost two months ago, but on Saturday (26.05.18), the pair came together once again to help cheer on their young son Hank IV, eight, who was competing in a hockey game in Las Vegas.

Kendra - who also has daughter Alijah, three, with Hank - shared several pictures from the day on her Instagram story, which stays active for 24 hours, including one which shows Hank taking a selfie with little Alijah by his side, with the caption, ''proud Papa.''

Another snap shows a group shot of the couple's cheer squad, which included Kendra's mother, Patti.

The 32-year-old star's friendly reconciliation with her former partner comes as sources revealed she's now ready to face the dating game once again, after nine years of marriage to Hank.

An insider said: ''[Kendra is] ready to really put herself out there in the dating world. [She is] looking forward to this new chapter of her life. She feels like she is going to make a comeback and have a full revival.''

Kendra announced her split from Hank last month in an emotional Instagram post which followed months of speculation about the state of their marriage.

She wrote: ''Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I'm beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that's why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile. Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it's true love well in this case it's me. I want to see happy Hank again... i miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real. U will prob see us together a lot but it's because there's no hate. Love wins in this case it's just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed. (sic)''