Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett have not worn wedding rings ''for a while now''.

The 'Kendra On Top' star and the 35-year-old American football star haven't been shy about their marital problems and are now forgoing their rings.

A source told People magazine: ''[They've not] worn their rings for a while now. I would think so. I wouldn't say it's happening yet, but it's not good.''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed Hank has ''encouraged'' Kendra to spend more time with her pals as the pair sort out their marital problems.

The source shared: ''Kendra has been spending a lot of time with her girlfriends recently. Hank is such a good guy - he totally encourages and supports that. It's really important for her to take time for herself, but her kids will always come first.''

And Kendra had previously taken to social media to slam reports her marriage problems were faked for the purposes of her reality show.

Alongside a screenshot of an article titled 'Made-Up Marriage Problems?! Kendra's Faking It for TV', she wrote on Instagram: ''1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense. 2. Yes we are having issues. 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama.

''Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story. 5. These issues Hank n I are having in our home which we are tryin to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family. (sic)''