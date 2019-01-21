Proactiv think Kendall Jenner is the ''perfect person'' to represent their brand.

The 23-year-old model came under fire after her announcement that she'd be the skincare company's new spokesperson was teased by her mother Kris Jenner announcing her daughter would be sharing her ''most raw story'', only for it then to be revealed she was referring to her battle with acne.

But Proactiv weren't upset by the backlash as they think it will only make the subject more of a talking point as they insisted acne is a ''topic that shouldn't be shamed''.

Their general manager, Marc Kravets, told WWD: ''Acne has a terrible impact on your self-esteem; it has a direct link to increases in depression and is a topic that shouldn't be shamed.

''It should be an open conversation about getting your skin healthy. Some of that backlash we saw is exactly what we need to address this, and Kendall's the perfect person to drive that relationship.''

The backlash came after Kris, 63, shared a cryptic video which showed her daughter speaking on an unknown topic which made fans think she would be using her platform to speak on a contentious social issue, rather than be part of a marketing campaign for skin cream.

In the teaser video, Kendall said: When I was 14 I couldn't reach as many people as I can now. Now that I'm 22 and I have this whole thing behind me I can speak to so many people and just be like 'I can help you and it's okay' and I experience it.

''I understand you, I can connect with you and I'm gonna try and help.''

Sharing a teaser clip, Kris captioned the video: ''I'm so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable.

''Seeing you share your most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you've become.''

''Make sure to watch Kendall's Twitter on Sunday night to find out what I'm talking about and be prepared to be moved. (sic)''