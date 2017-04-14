Kendall Jenner was worried about Vogue's reaction to her fashion line.

The fashion bible decided to review the 21-year-old model and her 19-year-old sister's designs for their clothing range Kendall + Kylie, but Kendall admitted she was apprehensive about what Vogue's editors would say about it.

In a clip for an upcoming episode of her reality TV show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', she said: ''Everyone want an excuse to talk s**t and I don't want this to be that.

''I worked really hard to be taken seriously and recognised in Vogue and in the fashion world.

''If this doesn't go as well as we hope, it might tarnish some things in the modelling world.''

However, Kylie rushed to reassure Kendall saying that they worked so hard on the collection that ''there's no way they're not going to love it''.

Meanwhile, Kendall was reported to have been ''devastated'' by the recent controversy surrounding her Pepsi advert, which was slammed for undermining the Black Lives Matter movement.

The model feared the situation could have tarnished her reputation forever, even though she was not involved with the message behind the commercial.

A source said: ''This is the first controversial campaign she has been involved with.

''Even though she had nothing to do with the production and the message of the campaign, she will be blamed for this since she is the face.''

The insider also acknowledged that the drinks company had made a mistake in hiring the dark-haired beauty in the first place.

The source explained: ''The original intent of the commercial was to mirror all the global protests trying to make this world a more equal place for everyone.

''But they shouldn't have had a celebrity face tied to it if they wanted to try and send a strong message like this.''