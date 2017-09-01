Kendall Jenner has reportedly been forced to opt out of this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The 21-year-old model graced the runway for the fashion giant for two years in 2015 and 2016, but the raven-haired beauty has had to cancel her appearance in the upcoming showcase because of her recent partnership with rival underwear brand La Perla.

According to TMZ the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star didn't even put herself forward to audition to walk in the highly anticipated show, which will take place in Shanghai, China, later this year, because of her major multi-million dollar deal with the Italian label.

The catwalk icon announced her partnership with La Perla last week after having teamed up with the brand in November last year.

And the company have shared images of Kendall modelling their ready to wear, lingerie and haute couture collections.

The Italian brand has taken to Instagram to share a string of images from the campaign.

One image of the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star sporting a berry-coloured lace body suit as she lays on the ground amongst flowers in a pre-Raphaelite style, read: ''Introducing #LaPerlaFW17 - Through forest boudoirs, where vines creep and wild flowers rule, the enchanted scenery sets the tone for a world of boundless imagination.

@kendalljenner (sic).''

Although Kendall will not feature in the Victoria's Secret showcase, she is set for a busy year ahead as she has been named the Fashion Icon of the Decade at the Daily Front Row's 2017 Fashion Media Awards during New York Fashion Week.

At the star-studded bash will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Downtown, New York, on September 8, and will be hosted by fellow model Ashley Graham.