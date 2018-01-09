Kendall Jenner will never let her ''sh*t'' acne stop her from doing anything.

The 22-year-old model was slammed with abuse over the weekend when some trolls poked fun at her skin after they noticed she'd tried to conceal some pesky pimples with foundation for the Golden Globes on Sunday (07.01.18) night.

But, although she'd tried to smooth out her complexion with make-up, the brunette beauty was adamant that her unfortunate breakout wasn't going to stop her from walking down the red carpet on behalf of Vogue magazine and posing up a storm.

One fan took to Twitter to praise the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star for ''showing up and strutting her acne'' on behalf of girls around the world.

She wrote: ''Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand (sic)''

To which Kendall replied: ''never let that shit stop you!,'' followed by a sun emoji.

Kendall has never been one to hide her acne as she admitted last year that she used to struggle with low self-esteem as a result of having bad skin for many years.

She said: ''I had such bad acne when I was younger; I remember it SO well! Where it really impacted me was how self-conscious I became about it. It completely ruined my self-esteem. I wouldn't even look at people when I talked to them. I felt like such an outcast; when I spoke, it was with my hand covering my face. Sure, I had crushes in high school, but I wouldn't even think about looking at guys.''

The brunette beauty eventually sought help from her ''incredible dermatologist,'' who has helped her be ''acne-free for about three years now.''

But Kendall still feels ''a little bit self-conscious'' every now and then.

She added: ''Slowly, I'm working towards not caring and I'm just in so much of a better place about it all now that I'm older. I realised that it's a part of life for some people and it doesn't define who you are.''