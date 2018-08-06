Kendall Jenner wishes she could ''walk outside'' without drawing attention to herself.

The 22-year-old model is followed by fans and paparazzi wherever she goes, and has admitted that whilst she's thankful for her ''extraordinary'' life, she does sometimes wish she had the anonymity to be able to leave the house without getting her picture taken.

She said: ''I live a very extraordinary life. I wouldn't change it for the world but there are days where I wish I could walk outside and nothing would be like it is right now.''

Earlier this year, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was noticeably absent from runway shows including Paris Fashion Week, and has admitted that she had to step away because she was ''on the verge of a mental breakdown.''

Speaking to LOVE Magazine, she added: ''Last season I didn't do any shows. Just 'cause I was working in LA and I was like 'Oof, I can't right now - I'm gonna go crazy.' I was on the verge of a mental breakdown.''

This isn't the first time the brunette beauty has been honest about her struggles with her mental health either, as she previously admitted the stress that goes alongside her fame causes her to experience ''full-on panic attacks''.

She said in January: ''I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks. Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it's hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love. I wish I had the power to send Cupid around the planet, as cheesy as that sounds.''

And in a 2016 episode of her family's reality show, she emotionally described her battle with anxiety.

She said at the time: ''I wake up in the middle of the night and I can't move. Everyone says I'm fine, but I don't feel fine.''