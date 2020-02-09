Kendall Jenner wants to be ''the best version'' of herself.

The 24-year-old model has said it can be hard to appreciate what she has when she looks at the ''perfect'' lives her pals project on social media, but says she's trying to be the ''best'' she can possibly be without comparing herself to anyone else.

When asked by E! News what message she'd give to those who look up to her, she said: ''I think daily, I'm just trying to be the best version of myself. I really, truly believe in not trying to be someone else but just ... being the best version of yourself.

''I don't think you need to try to be anybody else. I think that's what I'm always trying to remember, especially in today's day in social media - when you're looking at everyone else, thinking everyone's lives are so perfect. But just being like, 'You know what? I'm dope.' ''

And the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star wants her perfect man to know his self worth too, as she recently said she finds confidence attractive.

She confessed: ''My biggest turn on is probably someone who is confident and I really like a witty person. Someone who can make me laugh.

''The sillier you are, the more yourself you are, the more unfiltered you are, I think the better.''

Meanwhile, Kendall previously opened up about her childhood, revealing she still feels ''annoyed'' that she never got a real school prom and she wishes she could ''hang out'' in public without being bothered by anyone.

She said: ''I had a pretty normal childhood, with a twist, and went to school until the 10th grade. For 11th and 12th, I did homeschool, but I still saw a lot of my old friends. I didn't go to prom, though, which was kind of annoying. I can't really complain except for now, maybe, I would like to go to Disneyland or a public beach. To go to a beach in peace would be lovely. To be able to hang out and meet new people and not be bothered would be awesome ...

''You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it's hard to stay positive. It's hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity ... Lately I've just tried to stay off it [social media], and I definitely don't look at comments. I think Instagram is still a fun place for the most part. I like going on and seeing what people are up to, but I mostly follow stupid accounts with pictures of puppies and little baby animals and people saving animals. Forget about Twitter, which is so not fun these days. It just makes me sad.''