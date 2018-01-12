Kendall Jenner wants a standalone fashion line of her own.

The 22-year-old model has partnered with her younger sister Kendall + Kylie in a collaborative range since 2016, and though she has ''fun'' working with her sister, the brunette beauty would also like to create a serious collection herself.

She said: ''Kylie and I have our little brand that we do together, and actually have a fun time doing it, but I would love to branch off and do something a little more serious and really sit down and test my brain and play with it a little bit.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star also confessed to a passion for interior design and revealed she has learned a lot from Kanye West, who is married to her half-sister Kim Kardashian West.

She said: ''Most people don't know this about me, but I have a real love for interior design. I've been working with a designer named Martyn Bullard who's really awesome and who kind of made me fall in love with art.

''Kanye has also been a huge influence. He's really, really into art and has the sickest pieces in his house.''

Despite being a huge sensation on social media, Kendall insists sites such as Instagram haven't made her career any easier and she has to work just as hard as anyone else.

Speaking to her friend Cara Delevingne in an interview for the new issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: ''I've actually talked about it with a couple of women, like Cindy Crawford, who have been doing this for a long time. I feel like social media obviously has a lot to do with how it's different.

''A lot of people are like, 'Oh, it's so much easier now because you have Instagram. You don't even need an agency anymore.'

'' But that's just not true. I still had to go to all the castings, I still had to go meet all the photographers, I still had to do all of that to get to where I am now.

''There wasn't a step taken out just because I had social media. I still have 12-hour days, I still have even 24-hour days sometimes; I still have to do all those things.

''We don't work any less hard than the '90s models did when they were young.''