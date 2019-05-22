Kendall Jenner wants her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian to move out of her home.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star let her older sibling stay at her mansion after she was forced to evacuate her house when the wildfires ripped through Los Angeles last year, but she has admitted she's getting sick of the ''daily slumber parties'' now and wants the 40-year-old beauty to get out from under her feet.

Speaking on the forthcoming episode of the family's E! reality TV show, the 23-year-old model told her mother Kris Jenner: ''I'm a little annoyed about something.''

Kendall went on to say that she's struggling sharing the master bed with Kourtney and her three children; Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four.

She added: ''She's overstaying her welcome a bit.''

To which Kris, 63, replied: ''Oh boy.

''You just have to say, 'Kourtney, I love you. But I need you to move back home.' ''

But the catwalk star doesn't want to say anything in case it leads to an argument.

Kendall told the cameras: ''I hate confrontation, I really do.

''So, asking for her to leave makes me nervous. But I'm getting to the point where I have to have a conversation with her.''

More than 265,000 people were evacuated in November when the Woolsey Fire started burning in Los Angeles and the Ventura Counties but, this week, the evacuation mandate was lifted, meaning Kourtney and her kids are allowed to return home now.

Speaking at the time, Kendall's sister Kim Kardashian West said: ''To all of the firefighters, the law enforcement and the first responders who have worked tirelessly, we really, truly appreciate what you have done for all of us. So please let's continue to pray for everyone's safety. Thank you. It's been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and our neighbours in Thousand Oaks and Malibu.''