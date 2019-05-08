Kendall Jenner is set to launch her own fragrance line.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is to give her half-sister Kim Kardashian West - who has her own sweet-smelling scents - a run for her money as she has reportedly filed a trademark application to develop her own line of perfumes.

According to The Blast, the 23-year-old model has requested to trademark the names ''Kendall Jenner'' and ''Kendall'' for the line of fragrances as well as ''shower gels, body lotions, beauty masks and even cosmetics.''

Kendall's new venture will see her to go head-to-head with the 38-year-old businesswoman as she launched her own scent Crystal Gardenia under the KKW fragrance line in 2018, followed by Kimoji Hearts, Kimoji Peach, Kimoji Vibes and Kimoji Cherry, before she later released KKW Body.

As well as her fragrance line, Kim has also developed KKW Beauty under which she has released her contour and highlight kits, eyeshadows, lip liners, lipsticks and lip glosses, brushes and sponges, a highlighter, a mascara and various blushers.

However, the sisters don't seem to mind being in direct competition with one another as Kim launched her Beauty line two years after her half-sibling Kylie Jenner, 21, hit the headlines when her business Kylie Cosmetics became a global success.

Up until now, Kendall has been focusing on her modelling career and, providing she follows through with her plan, this will be the first time she has created her own business.