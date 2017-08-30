Kendall Jenner is set to be named the Fashion Icon of the Decade next month.

The 21-year-old supermodel will receive the honour at the Daily Front Row's 2017 Fashion Media Awards during New York Fashion Week, which will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Downtown, New York, on September 8, FashionWeekDaily.com has reported.

The raven-haired beauty will pick up the highly coveted gong as she has been recognised her for her contribution to the industry and success as a catwalk icon, which has seen her grace the runway for luxury brands including Victoria's Secret, Balmain and Alexander Wang.

And the style muse has since taken to social media to thank her supporters for their ''endless love'' and support.

In response to her fans tweets congratulating her on the news of her accolade, she replied: ''Thank you for the endless love

''thank you for always making me happy (sic).''

The star-studded bash, which will be sponsored by Maybelline New York, Morrocan Oil, as well as MCM, and LIFEWTR, will be hosted by fellow model Ashley Graham.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is not the only recognised figure in the fashion business to pick up an award at the star-studded bash, as 62-year-old fashion photographer Mario Testino will receive the Creative of the Year title, whilst model Jordan Barrett, 20, will be awarded the Male Model of the Year gong.

The creative directors of Kenzo, Humberton Leon and Carol Lim, are also set to be recognised as the Fashion Innovators gong, whilst make-up artist Erin Parsons will nab the Maybelline New York Make It Happen Award at next week's ceremony.

Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner are also set to be awarded at the highly anticipated event, which will see them receive the Best Digital Destination title for their website The Lenny Letter.