Kendall Jenner stripped down to a thong bikini and paraded her curvaceous bottom at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the Colorado Desert over the weekend.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star oozed confidence during the second weekend of the music extravaganza as she pulled her enviable curves into a barely-there leopard-print two piece and posed sprawled out across the grass with her pert posterior facing the camera lens.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 22-year-old beauty uploaded the seductive picture, which left her face out of the shot, along with another of her shapely thighs and tiny waist.

She simply captioned it: ''keeping my feelings low key (sic).''

The cryptic post comes just hours after she was spotted flirting up a storm with Diplo.

A source said: ''Kendall and Diplo were super-flirty at the party. There was lots of touching and some extended hugging. They both appeared to be comfortable and familiar in each other's company and hanging off everything the other ­person said. Diplo was ­stroking her arm.

''They were in great spirits. Kendall was toasting the launch of her show on Apple Music radio station Beats 1 while Diplo did a DJ set. It was the talk of the bash. Everyone ­wondered whether there could be something more going on between them. Kendall has a lot of male interest and isn't keen to be tied down in a serious relationship. Diplo is an extremely eligible catch and she seemed very ­flattered at the attention he was showing her.''

However, the pair's touchy-feely behaviour raised eyebrows as Kendall has only just split from her boyfriend Blake Griffin, who she dated for seven months, after he moved to Detroit.

An insider explained recently: ''They've definitely cooled off and are taking things at a slower pace, but not because of any particular drama. He got traded and isn't local anymore, so they've grown apart a bit just because of distance. They're still involved.''