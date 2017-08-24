Kendall Jenner stars in La Perla's Autumn/Winter 2017 campaign.

The 21-year-old model first teamed up with the fashion house in November last year, and the raven-haired beauty has joined forces with the label again to model their ready to wear, lingerie and haute couture collections.

The Italian brand has taken to Instagram to share a string of images from the campaign.

One image of the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star sporting a berry-coloured lace body suit as she lays on the ground amongst flowers in a pre-Raphaelite style, read: ''Introducing #LaPerlaFW17 - Through forest boudoirs, where vines creep and wild flowers rule, the enchanted scenery sets the tone for a world of boundless imagination.

@kendalljenner (sic).''

The company also uploaded a video of the commercial to their photo-sharing site, which was captioned: ''Romance, fantasy and a world of boundless imagination... #LaPerlaFW17 coming soon (sic).''

The catwalk icon was captured by fashion photographers Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott - who are known as Mert & Marcus - as she donned the garments created by Creative Director Julia Haart.

Meanwhile, the style muse has revealed she picks up on styling and beauty tips when she is on set of a photoshoot.

Speaking previously, she said: ''I learn a lot from being on set.

''What taught me most about how to do my own make-up is just my own face and finding out what looks good on me and what doesn't.''

And the star has revealed she doesn't like to overload cosmetic products because she dislikes looking ''cakey''.

She explained: ''I don't really like to put too much on, because I hate it when I have cakey make-up on. I've done it in cars in porta potties, I'm not kidding. I like having gloss rather than just matte, and if I don't have gloss i use a chapstick or something.''