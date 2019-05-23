Kendall Jenner has split from Ben Simmons.

The 23-year-old model - who was first romantically linked with the Philadelphia 76ers player in March 2018 - is reportedly getting over her heartbreak by hanging out with her friends after her romance with the 22-year-old sportsman ''ran its course''.

A source told People magazine: ''They're on a break.

''The relationship ran its course. She's spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.''

News on the break-up comes just a week after Kendall admitted that one of the reasons why she doesn't talk about her relationship is she just doesn't know how long it will last.

She said: ''I'm very young and right now I feel like relationships aren't always super-certain and I don't want to bring too much attention to something if you don't really know long term [what it's going to be].''

And the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star worries things will get ''messy'' if she brings the spotlight to her romance, especially having seen her sisters' relationships playing out in the public eye.

She added: ''I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it's cool to learn from that.

''For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier...

''A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world's business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally.

''Like once everyone is let in, you're letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don't think that's fair.''

During the interview, Kendall dismissed suggestions she and Ben were ready to get married.

Asked if she's planning to get engaged, she laughed: ''Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day.''