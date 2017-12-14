Kendall Jenner has sold her apartment for $1.4 million.

The 22-year-old model has offloaded the Los Angeles condo for a $100,000 profit after splashing out $1.3 million on the plush property in 2014.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Kendall's mother Kris Jenner signed over the two-bedroom condo on November 8.

The showbiz matriarch had to put pen to paper on the documents because she is in charge of the family trust.

Kendall will have no doubt made use of the heated swimming pool and fitness centre in the Wilshire Boulevard tower, which also boasted 24-hour valet, a concierge and several lounges.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star moved out of the apartment in 2016 after living there for just two years.

In June 2016, she splashed out $6.5 million on John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's former home on Hollywood's Sunset Strip, but had some bad luck at the property.

Kendall previously came face-to-face with a stalker outside the six-bedroom house, and in March she had $200,000 worth of jewellery stolen.

She later put the ''jinxed'' home on the market and in October was said to have forked out $8.5 million on Charlie Sheen's former five-bedroom mansion in Beverly Hills.

However, the 'Two and a Half Men' actor didn't have much luck at the pad either as it is said to be where his car was once stolen from his driveway and driven off a cliff.

In February 2010, the 'Anger Management' star's 2009 Mercedes Benz was taken and crashed into a ravine on Mulholland Drive, southern California.

And just five months later his 2010 Mercedes Benz was stolen and ended up in a ravine after being ditched off the side of Mulholland Drive.