Kendall Jenner is selling her Los Angeles condo for $1.6 million.

The 21-year-old model has decided to move on from her very first property, a Wilshire Boulevard two-bedroom condo, as she's reportedly put it on the market for the fairly hefty asking price.

According to Realtor.com, the condo is a corner unit in a luxury condo building named The Wilshire, which is located in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. The apartment is 2,068 square feet, and features two and a half bathrooms in addition to the two bedrooms.

The property also features an open floor plan, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and numerous windows that look over rows of hedges, the city skyline, and a sculpture garden.

Kendall - who is in a relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky - bought the condo in 2014 for slightly less than the current asking price when she splashed out $1.4 million.

It is believed that Kendall could be selling the property for its lack of closet space, as she wrote on her website last year that she ''hates'' not having room for all her garments.

She wrote: ''It's hard at my condo because I don't have enough closet space. I also have a rack [of clothes]--it's so messy, I hate it.''

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty is also thought to be looking at buying another new home after her main property was broken into earlier this year.

She bought the home she is currently living in for $6.5 million but is now looking on spending around $15 million on a home on the westside of Los Angeles.