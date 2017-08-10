Kendall Jenner is selling her ''jinxed'' $6.5 million home.

The 21-year-old model is offloading her West Hollywood mansion after suffering a string of bad events at the property, including her abode being burgled and the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star also came face-to-face with a stalker outside.

Sources told gossip website TMZ that Kendall has lined up a buyer for the plush pad, but it is not known how much they are willing to pay.

The reality TV star purchased the property from Hollywood power couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in June 2016.

In March, Kendall had $200,000 worth of jewellery stolen from her house and just two months after she splashed out on the mansion a fan was arrested for waiting for the star outside her gate.

The raven-haired beauty was recently said to be considering spending $15 million on a place on the west side of Los Angeles.

Kendall's abode has six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and features a swimming pool as well as an outdoor patio which John designed.

Most of the mansion's rooms boast spectacular views of West Hollywood and there is even a rooftop patio for those looking for a romantic dinner setting.

Kendall's mother Kris Jenner is said to have been against Kendall buying the house because it isn't in a gated community, and she recently revealed lots of fans have attempted to access their family's houses.

She said: ''It's an eye-opener how many people have tried to access our homes. [Now] we're protected to a crazy level.''

Kris has also previously talked about keeping her kids safe during episodes of their E! reality series.

She once said: ''As a mom, you want to keep your kids safe. And in this case, one of the changes, among many, that we need to make is security.''