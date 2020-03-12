Kendall Jenner believes a smile is the most important part of any beauty routine.

The 24-year-old model has teamed up with chic dental brand Moon to be the face of a range of dental beauty products, and has said taking care of your smile can ''bring a sense of confidence''.

She said: ''A smile is one of the first things everybody sees on you. It brings you a sense of confidence, and just feeling good in your smile can really brighten your day. No pun intended.''

Kendall co-created a teeth whitening pen with Moon - which has been available in the US for some time, and launched in the UK earlier this week - and says she loves how ''quick and easy'' the product is to use when she's on the go.

She added: ''I'm always on the go so I really wanted [to create] something that was a quick and easy thing; where I could just throw it on, whether it be before a casting or before going out to dinner with someone or to a party. Whatever it was, I wanted to feel like I could throw something on and it would work almost instantly.

''It's super easy. I feel like a lot of the other whitening stuff [on the market] are strips and things - you can't really wear them out in public. That, or they're big and bulky, so it's just a really easy thing to use. You can literally put it in your pocket or your purse.''

And Shaun Neff, Moon's creator, has said his collaboration with Kendall comes as he's keen to ''bridge the gap'' between skincare and dental markets.

Speaking in a joint interview with British Vogue, he said: ''We're really trying to bridge the gap and have a new conversation about oral beauty. We're taking inspiration from skincare and seeing how we can drop that into the oral care industry. No one has really had that conversation on the level we are.''