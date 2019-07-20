Kendall Jenner couldn't leave the house because of her acne.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star struggled with the skin condition when she was growing up and admits there was a stage where she couldn't leave the house.

She wrote on Instagram: ''when my acne was at its worst, I was a high schooler who didn't want to leave the house. Now I'm content with my skin. (sic)''

Kendall has never been one to hide her acne as she admitted last year that she used to struggle with low self-esteem as a result of having bad skin for many years.

She said: ''I had such bad acne when I was younger; I remember it SO well! Where it really impacted me was how self-conscious I became about it. It completely ruined my self-esteem. I wouldn't even look at people when I talked to them. I felt like such an outcast; when I spoke, it was with my hand covering my face. Sure, I had crushes in high school, but I wouldn't even think about looking at guys.''

The brunette beauty eventually sought help from her ''incredible dermatologist,'' who has helped her be ''acne-free for about three years now''.

