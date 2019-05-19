Kendall Jenner's relationships are ''sacred'' to her.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star doesn't like to share about her friendships or relationships in the spotlight as she feels it makes things ''messier''.

She said: ''For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships. And I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.''

And the 23-year-old model and television personality doesn't like to make her relationships ''the world's business''.

She added: ''A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world's business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you're letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don't think that's fair. I'm very young and right now I feel like relationships aren't always super-certain and I don't want to bring too much attention to something if you don't really know long term [what it's going to be].''

Kendall would like to settle down one day but says the time is not right yet.

Asked if she plans on settling down, she told Vogue Australia: ''Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day ... I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it's cool to learn from that.''

Kendall previously revealed she goes through ''phases'' of baby fever.

She said: ''I go in and out of phases [of having baby fever]. Some days, I'll be there and I'll be like, '[Oh my God], I think it's happening. I think I have the fever.' Most days, I'm like, 'This is too much.' It's a lot to be able to play with them. I'll just be like, 'Go to your mom.'''