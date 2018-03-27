Kendall Jenner's relationship with Blake Griffin is reportedly ''perfect''.

The 22-year-old model was believed to have cooled things off with the NBA star after he was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons as the long distance was believed to have put a strain on their romance.

However sources have now claimed the pair are still going strong, and Kendall is reportedly a fan of their new situation as spending time away from Blake allows her to ''take a breather'' so she doesn't feel ''smothered''.

An insider told X17: ''Kendall doesn't like dating. She doesn't have the time or energy to be going out with a million different guys, but she can also feel smothered pretty easily, which is why her situation with Blake is perfect. When he's away, she gets to do her own thing and take a breather, but she also has someone to give her love and affection when she wants it. He's like a love stuck puppy around her, and she likes feeling so adored. She's telling pals that it's very different from her romances with Harry Styles and A$AP Rocky.''

It comes after it was claimed the pair had ''grown apart'' after Blake's move to Detroit, following seven months of dating.

A source said last month: ''They've definitely cooled off and are taking things at a slower pace, but not because of any particular drama. He got traded and isn't local anymore, so they've grown apart a bit just because of distance. They're still involved.''

Last year, it was reported the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was ''serious'' about the 28-year-old basketball star.

In November, a source claimed: ''Kendall was in a great mood [at her party]. She and Blake hung out, but they also mingled separately ...

''Kendall is very happy with Blake. They started out more like friends, and then it was very casual. But it seems more serious lately. When they are not together, they keep in touch over the phone. Her family has accepted Blake. They are spending time getting to know him.''